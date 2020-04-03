2020 fair remains scheduled

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Agricultural Society is still planning on conducting the Famous Preble County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 1 though Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, despite the current COVID-19 concerns.

Ag Society President Clinnie Stevenson clarified — there was no official vote on this decision, because the last board meeting had to be canceled, but it is the general consensus of the Ag Society.

“At this point, we are still planning on having our 2020 fair,” he said. “We had to cancel our last board meeting, but everyone is on board with the same thing that I’m thinking, which is we’re still intending to have our 2020 fair. Unless they come right down and tell us we need to shut it down, we’re intending to have it.

“If we don’t have a fair, it is leaving us in pretty bad shape. We’ve already had to cancel everything we had going on on the grounds through April. We’ve canceled all the sales, all the shows, all of our auctions, all of our events — everything that has been going on we’ve had to cancel. We have nothing going on at the grounds now. That is not good for us.”

Stevenson added, The Ag Society is waiting to see how long the “Stay at Home” order and other orders restricting meetings will be in place, but there is still time before Fair Season officially begins.

“The first fair in Ohio doesn’t start until after the first of June anyway,” he said. “We’re being hopeful that everything is going to continue [and that] once this is over with and out of our area we can continue with the fair.”

Regarding 4-H meetings, Christy Millhouse, Preble County 4-H Educator, issued the following letter.

It reads, “This is a time of uncertainty and we know that many of you are making decisions about purchasing your 4-H project animals. This situation is evolving daily, but as of now there is still a 2020 Preble County Fair and livestock project possession dates remain the same. The Senior Fair Board if still proceeding as usual (with a few modifications).

“With that in mind, all families should weigh the risk of purchasing project animals this year. That is a choice for each family to make. We do know, however, that there is a value to the project work that happens prior to Fair exhibition. Through 4-H animal projects, youth learn about the life cycle, growth and feeding of animals as well as animal selection and evaluation, nutrition and feeding, animal health, and daily care. Animal projects help 4-H’ers build important life skills such as hard work, responsibility, critical thinking and decision-making. 4-H’ers also learn leadership skills, communication, organizational skills and record keeping through project work.

“We know that while nothing can replace the County Fair experience, we can find creative ways for our youth to complete their projects in 2020 if for some reason our 2020 Preble County Fair is affected. For now, though, we carry on and plan for the 170th Famous Preble County Fair!”

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

