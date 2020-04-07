Preble County villages to postpone meetings or stream them online in response to Covid-19 pandemic

PREBLE COUNTY — A number of villages throughout the county have chosen to suspend village council meetings, or conduct such meetings online, in the wake of Governor Mike DeWine’s Stay At Home Order, a measure taken to try and slow down the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state.

Camden

Camden Village Council canceled its meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 2, according to Mayor Karen Moss. Council’s next regular meeting is slated for April 16 and may be a virtual meeting, according to Moss.

Residents may contact the Village of Camden at 937-452-7547.

West Alexandria

West Alexandria council’s next meeting is scheduled for April 20, according to council member Dan Utsinger.

“I anticipate Mayor Hickey will be following CDC guidelines like he has so far, by not allowing the total number attending to exceed 10 people,” Utsinger said. “I believe our plan will be to stream the audio of the meetings on our website and via our Facebook account.”

Utsinger later indicated that conducting the meeting via conference call might also be a possibility.

Residents may contact the Village of West Alexandria at 937-839-4168.

Gratis

The Village of Gratis will not be holding meetings for the time being, according to fiscal officer Becky Wilson.

Residents may contact the Village of Gratis at 937-787-3728.

West Elkton

Mayor Gevella Wilt has suspended village council meetings in West Elkton while the pandemic is ongoing, according to Fiscal Officer Venida Thompson.

“She will make all decisions and has given me authority to continue to pay the bills until further notice,” Thompson said.

Residents may contact the Village of West Elkton at villageofwelkton@gmail.com.

Verona and West Manchester

West Manchester and Verona have canceled regularly scheduled meetings until Governor DeWine lifts the Stay at Home Order, according to Leslie Evans, who serves as Fiscal Officer for both villages.

“Neither village is equipped for digital meetings,” Evans said. “And both held emergency meetings and passed legislation authorizing specific personnel to handle any financial issues that may arise.”

“If something comes up that requires a vote of council, a special meeting will be held, with notice to the public that they are invited to attend,” Evans continued.

Mayor Nikki Plank was authorized by the Village of Verona to handle financial decisions in the village, according to Evans; Mayor Robert Long was authorized to perform similar duties for the Village of West Manchester. If the mayor is unable to perform his or her duties in either case, the responsibility will fall to the president of each village council.

Residents may contact the Village of Verona at 937-884-5522.

Residents may contact the Village of West Manchester at 937-678-5051.

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook @improperenglish

