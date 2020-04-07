PCPD announces new manager

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Park District (PCPD) recently announced the hire of Mindy M. Davidson as the park’s new manager.

Davidson has been a Preble County resident for over 20 years. She has 17 years plus experience in nonprofit management and 25 years total in business and corporate management. In Davidson’s career, she has successfully procured over $10 million plus dollars in funding for nonprofits from events, donations, grants, etc.

Davidson received her Business Management education from Indiana University East and Ivy Tech in Richmond, Indiana. She also expanded her education in Foreign Language (Spanish and Sign Language) at Sinclair College in Eaton.

Davidson will be responsible for all administrative and day-to-day business as well as budgetary, revenue and fiscal duties. She takes over for Chris Mears, the former Secretary/Treasurer of PCPD. The PCPD extends thanks to Chris Mears for her over 10 years of service to the district. Mears will continue as the treasurer to the Friends of Preble County Park District, whose mission is to support and promote the PCPD.

PCPD is happy to have Mindy M. Davidson at the Preble County Park District and looks forward to the future success of area parks, The Allen and Adeline Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg and The Devil’s Backbone in Camden.

