Lunch donated to Preble ER

EATON — Ohio Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star District 19 donated lunch to Preble County’s Kettering Health Network Emergency Room on Sunday, April 5, to thank staff members for their service throughout the pandemic.

According to Past Grand Matron Barbara Pelfrey, the group decided to sponsor lunch from Cassano’s Pizza, because she knew the staff was being restricted as far as when they can leave during their shifts.

“We decided we can feed them in some way and also at the same time purchase food in that particular area so we’re also helping the economy that surrounds the hospital,” she said. “We need to keep [hospital staff] healthy! They’re putting themselves out there. They care about our well being, and we thought it was only fair that we should care about them and hopefully make their day a little bit better.”

Donations were received from the individual chapters of Ohio Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star, including chapters in Montgomery, Preble, Butler, and Hamilton County.

“I was overwhelmed with the generosity of the giving of the members of this organization, willing to give a helping hand to those who need cheering up and to try and help our economy as well,” Pelfrey said.

Scott Balonier serves as an Emergency Room doctor at Preble ER and shared his appreciation for everyone who has been sponsoring lunches for the staff in the last few weeks.

“We’re really blessed that the community, including Eastern Star, Cassano’s Pizza, and other local restaurants have come together to sponsor lunches for us. Knowing that we can’t get out to get our own lunch and that it is difficult in these times, we really appreciate that,” he said.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

