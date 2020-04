EATON — Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will be streaming its regular meeting on Monday, April 13, via YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. Members of the public wishing to view the meeting can do so through the following link: https://youtu.be/mdq4ss_DJP8

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/web1_Eaton.jpg