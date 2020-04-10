Church briefs

Drive-in Easter service

Somerville Community Church will be having a drive-in Easter Sunday service this Sunday, April 12, at 10 a.m. The service will be outside so attendees can be safe in their cars and celebrate Easter with family and friends. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All are welcome. For more information, call pastor Mark Crary at 937-671-7245. Attendees are asked to remain in their cars and the church will not be open.

Visitation Church community dinners and events

Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly community dinner on the following Thursdays in 2020: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall. Attendees should enter at the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall, is handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-3380.