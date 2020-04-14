LEPC meeting cancelled, updates issued

PREBLE COUNTY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting in groups of more than 10 is not recommended by the CDC and so ordered by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. In response, the scheduled meeting of the Preble County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) has been canceled.

Emergency Coordinator David Anderson issued the following updates:

Chemical Spills — only one to report, which happened on Feb. 3, on I-70 East at the second mile marker. Semi driver tried to swerve to miss debris in the road, hitting some and damaging a fuel line. The driver lost approximately 75 gallons of diesel. By the time fire and EMA arrived, the driver was already vacuuming the fuel up. EMA called the EPA, advised them of the situation, and EPA approved the cleanup.

Citizen Corps (CERT) — attended funeral of former CERT member Dean Hawkins.

2020 LEPC Exercise — with COVID-19 shutting everything down, there were hopes the exercise would be pushed to a later date. At this point, no such order has been approved and the exercise will still need to be completed by June 30. Anderson has the contract for the company doing the exercise. As soon as he receives the contract back from the Commissioners the committee will start the exercise planning meetings and will practice social distancing. An email will be sent to all committee members with the date, time, and location of the exercise.

Shelter in Place — all schools have been scheduled, but may not be able to be completed. The new order from Governor DeWine is to shut schools down until May 1. The school may not be able to fit in the Shelter in Place program before the end of the year.

LEPC’s new laptop — Anderson purchased an HP 2n1 notebook computer and is very pleased with it.

Tier II Forms — are now being inputted as time allows away from the COVID-19 pandemic response. After this is completed, Anderson will update the county’s hazmat plan.