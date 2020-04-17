Voters urged to request, return ballots soon

COLUMBUS — As Ohio responded to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered in-person polling locations closed on Tuesday, March 17. As a result, the Ohio General Assembly extended the 2020 Ohio primary election until Tuesday, April 28, and converted to a vote-by-mail election.

Last week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 1,254,377 Ohioans have requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Ohio primary election. Some 712,048 voters have already cast their ballot.

Of the 1,254,377 absentee ballots requested, 988,800 requested by mail; 265,577 have been requested in person.

Of the 712, 048 ballots cast, 446,471 ballots have been cast by mail, 265,577 in person.

In Preble County, according to data collected by Larose’s office, 4,046 have been requested by mail — 2,609 of those have been cast.

“It is absolutely crucial that Ohioans get their vote-by-mail requests in right away so there is enough time for county boards of elections to process applications and the postal service to deliver the ballots,” said LaRose. “This is an unprecedented situation, and thanks to our tireless, bipartisan election officials and over 130 partners across Ohio, we’re doing everything in our power to provide voters their opportunity to be heard. Voters need to go to VoteOhio.gov so they can utilize that opportunity and get their ballot request in today.”

Ballots must be post-marked by April 27, or submitted directly to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on April 28.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office via a survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. Data included here was current as of close of business on Friday, April 10.

