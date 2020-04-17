Commissioners discuss Ag Society funds, other items

EATON — The Preble County Commissioners continued to discuss the Preble County Agricultural Society’s request for funds during the regular commission meeting on Wednesday, April 8.

Senior Fair Board President Clinnie Stevenson sent a correspondence to the board regarding a request for additional information.

It reads, “The Preble County Agricultural Society would like to inform the commissioners concerning several projects that need to be completed on the Fairgrounds. For Horse Barn #36 it has been estimated to finish the electrical and lighting will be $3,000. A new door on the Toney Building will be replaced at the cost of $1,500. New LED lights for the Grandstand final payment will be $32,500, which we currently have in the building fund.

“The PCAS Senior Fair Board is waiting on estimates to repair the roofs on the Expo Building, Toney Building, and Bruner Arena bathrooms. The Board is receiving estimates from four established businesses. The $50,000 that was donated from Reid Hospital for the Expo Expansion is in our building account.

“There is $50,000 matching grant that the Board is eligible to receive. This grant would be used to build a small pole barn for the 4-H use during the fair. The Board is currently getting estimates for this project.”

Commissioner Rodney Creech explained, “[Stevenson] said he was waiting on more information.”

He added, the Agricultural Society is waiting on estimates for the roof repair on the three buildings, but is thinking it is going to be $35,000 just to patch.

Commission Clerk Kim Keller brought up the matching grant mentioned in the letter, explaining it is a reimbursement grant. They would have to spend $100,000 to get $50,000 reimbursed.

Commission President Denise Robertson said, “We’re down to, basically, he wants us to send over the [$45,359.27].”

Commissioner Creech said, they’re going to be spending more than that amount on the repairs and projects needed.

“Could they use the $45,000 towards the match?” He asked.

Keller interjected, saying they want a building for the 4-H Extension and Junior Fair Board, but questioned whether a pole barn could accommodate their needs.

“There is a difference between a pole barn and an office for the junior fair,” she said.

She suggested getting clarification on the intentions behind the pole barn before moving forward, since the letter mentioned the pole barn would be of use during the fair.

Commissioner Creech said it didn’t matter if it was a pole barn or office, it would still be a capital improvement.

“I think before anything is expended for a building, we would need some definite plans to go in there. If they’re looking to spend this type of money, it should be large enough to house the extension office year round,” Commissioner Chris Day said.

He suggested having a conversation on plans and intentions behind the potential building. He requested additional information on the potential project.

“If they’re looking at capital improvements, that’s the main thing. If it is capital improvements, I don’t want to micromanage their funds. They need to give us a list and we need to say, ‘Here you go.’ They’re going to need it,” Creech said.

Robertson said they need additional information on the $50,000 matching grant to be used for the junior fair pole barn.

In other business:

•The commissioners discussed a request for disinfecting services with A-1 Able Pest Doctors, $7,000, for Job and Family Services.

Commission Clerk Keller explained, JFS would like somebody to come in and clean their offices professionally at least twice a week for at least four weeks, and then once a week throughout the rest of the year.

“But they’re not letting anybody inside, right? I mean, it is just staff?” Commissioner Creech asked. “If that’s the case, we would have to do every office in the county. Or could have to do every office in the county.”

Keller added, she would have pulled the item from the agenda for discussion, but did not prepare the agenda.

“My point is, if we do it in one office, we would have to do it in all of them,” Creech said. “That $7,000 to me could go to $20,000.”

Commissioner Day said he would need to know the “justification” for the expense.

Commissioner Creech asked if each person could clean their own spot, that way it is getting cleaned frequently and at a lower cost. However, he did note that staff at Job and Family Services are paying for their own cleaning supplies when they should be supplied by Preble County.

“They shouldn’t be buying out of pocket,” he said.

Keller explained, JFS is purchasing supplies out of pocket because they are easier to find in the store, while Preble County Commission cannot find large quantities to order, even through Carter Cleaning. She has been providing cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer for the Commission Office, because those items are easier to find in smaller quantities.

Keller agreed to pull the item from the agenda and email JFS for additional information.

The commissioners:

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $7,960 for the purchase of two new pumps and motors for the courthouse chiller, Building Maintenance.

•Authorized a payment of $4,038.75 for Veteran’s Services.

•Approved a supplemental appropriations for Children Services ($134,167.35) and Probation Services $85.69.

•Approved a resolution proclaiming April 2020 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Preble County.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the 2020 Participation Agreement with CORSA for Preble County Commission.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Workers Compensation Group rating plan agreement with CCAO for Preble County Commission.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the bridge load rating consulting services agreement with LJB, Inc., $33,000, Preble County Engineer.

•Noted receipt of the executed 2020 remote technology grant opportunity award agreement with the Ohio Supreme Court, $8,192.28 for Common Pleas Court.

•Noted receipt of the executed 2020 remote technology grant opportunity award agreement with the Ohio Supreme Court, $3,138.93 for Juvenile Court.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH