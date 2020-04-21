Edison State’s Eaton Campus to expand program offerings

EATON — According to OhioMeansJobs.com, Ohio manufacturing is responsible for almost 17-percent of Ohio Gross Domestic Product and contributes to the quality of life in Ohio by providing almost 700,000 jobs with excellent potential for Ohio workers; an annual payroll of $40 billion, the highest annual wages of any Ohio industry sector; and an average annual wage of $60,000.

The Edison State Community College Campus at Eaton recognizes the need for skilled manufacturers throughout the region and has expanded its current program offerings to include an Advanced Manufacturing Systems certificate and CNC Programming short-term technical certificate.

The Advanced Manufacturing Systems certificate provides hands-on experience in machining, molding, weld­ing, casting and grinding, which allows students to become familiar with how raw metals and plastics are formed into usable products. Certificates at Edison State can be completed in as little as one year and can lead to an associate degree for the program sponsoring the certificate.

The CNC Programming short-term technical certificate includes courses in print reading and sketching, metrology, survey of manufacturing processes, and CNC programming. The short-term technical certificate option provides students with the skills to enter a new job field or advance in their current role and can be completed in one year or less.

Short-term technical certificate grants are also available to Edison State students who wish to pursue a short-term technical certificate, including the CNC Programming option. Funded by the Ohio Department of Education, this grant awards up to $1,000 to a student who is enrolled in, and has declared as a major in a qualifying short-term certificate program.

The Edison State Campus at Eaton currently offers general education courses, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year universities, as well as degree certificate and short-term technical certificate opportunities. Additionally, Edison State at Eaton presents the opportunity for College Credit Plus coursework, Aspire courses, expanded articulation agreements with Miami Valley Career Technology Center, and support to regional businesses in response to workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

The campus at Eaton is located at 450 Washington Jackson Road. For more information, email Rhonda Rich, Coordinator of Regional Campuses at rrich@edisonohio.edu.