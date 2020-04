News briefs

BOE holding teleconference meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320. This meeting will be conducted by teleconference only using Zoom with the following information: Phone number: 1-253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 970-0681-5581; Password: 118131.

PCRTA meeting canceled

The next meeting of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association (PCRTA) is scheduled for June 9. Details will be announced at a later date.

Rockin’ Robins – Earthworm Detectives

Preble County Park District (PCPD) will be hosting Rockin’ Robins — Earthworm Detectives on Saturday, May 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Garber Nature Center. Learn more about robins, recognizing their calls, finding worms, making a booklet about robins, and event take home a Rockin’ Robin. For more information email events@preblecountyparkdistrict.org or visit www.preblecountyparkdistrict.org.

Road closure

Eaton New Hope Road will be closed between Eaton Gettysburg Road and Spacht Road at the Christman Covered Bridge until further notice, due to extensive bridge damage due to an accident. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado siren testing to begin

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office will begin testing tornado sirens throughout the county on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not be completed.