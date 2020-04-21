Eaton students’ D.C. trip rescheduled

EATON — During its meeting on Monday, April 13, the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education approved amending the dates of the Class of 2024’s Washington D.C. trip from May 18-22 to Nov. 2-5.

According to the district’s Frequently Asked Questions page, based on the information received regarding the status of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Eaton Community School District in conjunction with WorldStrides decided it is necessary to reschedule the trip.

ECS administration met in coordination with WorldStrides and determined the fall of 2020 to be the best choice for rescheduling. The week of November 2-5 appears to interfere the least with students’ very busy academic, extra-curricular, athletic and social calendars. Additionally, students travelling to Washington, D.C. would have Friday, Nov. 6 off from school.

Anyone planning for thier student to travel with their classmates needs to do nothing at this time. There will be a meeting in September concerning the trip and to complete the necessary paperwork.

For anyone deciding it would be in their student’s or family’s best interest to cancel at this time, WorldStrides has made some changes to cancellation policies.

•Cancellations can now be made through Nov. 1.

•Full Refund Program: If you did not purchase the Full Refund Program by the original deadline, WorldStrides has reopened the window to purchase this insurance. The window will remain open through Oct. 1, 2020. The cost will be $135. This fee is not refundable. Contact WorldStrides Customer Service for more details about the Full Refund Program.

•If you purchased the Full Refund Program: Call Customer Service to initiate the cancellation by Nov. 1, 2020. You will receive reimbursement for all personal paid money, minus the initial cost of the Full Refund Program ($135) and any accumulated late fees, bounced check fees, etc.

▪If you did not or do not purchase the Full Refund Program: Call Customer Service to initiate cancellation by Nov. 1, 2020. You will receive reimbursement for all personal paid money (including the $99 registration fee), minus a charge of $135 and any accumulated late fees, bounced check fees, etc.

During the board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Parker commented, “Chad Tinstman and Mr. [Brian] Camp — Mr. Tinstman especially, as the advisor — worked really hard and worked with WorldStrides closely on that. We did identify that as an alternative date, we wanted the students to have that opportunity. We looked at that time frame as hopefully being the least disruptive, knowing it won’t be perfect or idea like a lot of things with this. We did want students to have that opportunity, so the eighth grade trip — as long as everything is back on — will take place as freshmen the week of Nov. 2-5.”

In other business, the board approved:

•Annual membership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2020-2021.

•Renewal of the Food service Compliance Consulting agreement with Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council (EPC) to provide consulting services in the school food service program for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Removal of Dr. Scott Vosler as the school physician of record, due to his recent retirement, and approved Dr. Jill Vosler as the school physician retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020.

•The 2020-2021 Student-Parent Handbooks for Eaton High School, Eaton Middle School, William Bruce Elementary, and Hollingsworth East Elementary. Student-Parent Handbooks are on file in each building and at the Central Administrative Office.

•Approval of out-of-state student travel for High School Band and Color Guard students and staff to Orlando, Florida on March 29, 2021 through April 4, 2021.

•Approved a donation of Musser Concert Grand Marimba M250 from Kurt Kubesch to the High School Band.

Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will have its next meeting on Monday, May 11, at Hollingsworth East Elementary at 6 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

