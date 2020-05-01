Sheriff issues jail report

PREBLE COUNTY — According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, during the month of March, the PCSO booked 17 females in the jail, which is 14 less than February.

This number was a decrease from March of 2019, when the PCSO booked 31 females.

According to a 2019-20 year-to-date comparison: for the same period in 2019, the PCSO booked 88 females. In 2020, the PCSO booked 83 females, a six percent decrease.

The following is information for female inmates housed in Preble County in the month of March:

•Lowest population occurred on March 25, with four female inmates.

•Highest population occurred on March 1, with 13 female inmates.

In March, there were four female inmates housed in Wayne County, for a total of 43 bed days.

Average female population housed at the Preble County Jail in the month of March was 9.74, which is at the jail’s capacity of 10 inmates.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

