TCN FFA recognizes students

LEWISBURG — On Saturday, March 25, the Tri-County North Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA chapter had planned to hold its annual banquet. Unfortunately, members could not hold it in person, but would still like to thank the community, parents, and anyone who has helped over the past year — and recognize hard working members.

“The support of everyone keeps this program moving. We would like to highlight award winners and program supporters,” Advisor Charity Cox said.

Tri-County North MVCTC FFA says “thank you” to the following sponsors that supported the chapter’s FFA banquet:

Platinum Sponsors ($100 and up) — John Landis Pioneer Seeds, Kerri Brown and George Prater, and Joe Conley.

Silver Sponsors ($50-$74.99) — Roger and Kim Gebhart

“If you have not got your donation in and would like to still support you can,” Cox said. “Thank you all so much for your support and helping our chapter grow. It is my pleasure to have the chance to recognize the members for the work that they put forth throughout the year.”

Top Five Fruit Sellers

•Kylie Cooper

•Jessica Isaacs

•Eli Hollingsworth

•Samantha Nuse

•Taylor Smith

Star Awards.

According to Cox, the award for top AFNR student goes to the student who has shown the highest level of knowledge in the AFNR class. The Top 5 AFNR Students are:

•Alandra Singleton

•Madison Hemmelgarn

•Aaron Shellabarger

•Silas Wright

•John Landis

The Star AFNR student is John Landis.

According to Cox, the Greenhand class has a number of students that have really worked hard and gotten involved and been each other’s competition. It is never easy to name this award, and, as in year’s past, there are a number of individuals that easily are “star quality.” The top five Greenhand students are:

•Taylor Smith

•John Landis

•Silas Wright

•Joey Harris

•Dominic Lynch

The Star Greenhand is Taylor Smith.

According to Cox, the award star in Ag Mechanics goes to the student who has shown the highest level of knowledge in the course. The top five students are:

•Chris Waddle

•Hunter Paul

•Walker Mcpeck

•Jaiden Curl

•Chryseis Kazee

“In this class there are plenty of very skilled students. It was hard to narrow it down to one top student because the knowledge and skills of the students are very high. They bring a lot of at home experience and knowledge to the table,” Cox said.

Star Mechanical Principal Student is Chris Waddle.

According to Cox, the award for Star Chapter Farmer goes to the FFA member at the chapter degree level who holds a strong and outstanding SAE.

“This year’s Star Chapter Farmer is someone who goes above and beyond in every aspect of the FFA,” Cos said.

The Star Chapter Farmer goes to Samantha Nuse. This year she has received her Ohio FFA State degree.

According to Cox, the award star senior in Ag Business goes to the student who has shown the highest level of achievement, this student works hard on her assignments and shows time management and responsibility skills with her course work. The Star Senior in Ag Business goes to Marissa Wooton.

Other awards

“This year I want to recognize two students that have taken my courses and have been active FFA members for all five years they were here. I want to recognized Marissa Wooton and Delaney Shively with the five year FFA member award. Over the past five years I have seen them put in countless hours of hard work into the program and watched them grow as people! So proud of them,” Cox said.

“The last award I want to give out is my Senior Achievement award. This award goes to a student who over the past year has really worked hard to finish school out on a positive note. I have seen her positive changes and want to recognize her for her hard work! The Senior Achievement Award goes to Caitlyn McCullough.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

