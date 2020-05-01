Church briefs

Drive-in church service Sunday

Somerville Community Church will be holding drive-in church service this Sunday, May 3, at 10 a.m. Haven’t got out of the house in a while? SCC invited the public to come join infor church, with no need to get out of the car. Pastor Mark Crary will be ministering in word. The service will be outside so attendees can be safe in their vehicles. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars because the church will not be open. The service will be outside at the front of the church. If it is raining the drive-in church service will be canceled, but will still be live-streamed internet. Everyone is welcome, for more information, contact Pastor Mark Crary at 937-671-7245. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 S. Walnut St. in Somerville.

Visitation Church community dinners and events

Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly community dinner on the following Thursdays in 2020: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall. Attendees should enter at the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall, is handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-3380.