Commissioners discuss plans for operations

EATON — During their meeting on Monday, April 27, the Preble County Commissioners discussed county plans for operations moving forward with the COVID-19 crisis.

Commissioner Chris Day said he received an email detailing the plans of other counties regarding how to slowly open back up their courthouses. Some of them are going with a phased approach, with staff slowly coming back into the office.

“We may want to look at some of those plans. Maybe we need to do something like that,” he said.

Commission President Denise Robertson asked if they weren’t going to leave it up to the individual offices like they had been.

“I’m talking for the courthouse,” Day said. “What we foresee it looking like as we move forward.”

Robertson responded, she believes most offices are still working in the courthouse.

They also discussed temperature taking and how different counties are handling that for their courthouse.

“So, we will need to be making some decisions about that,” Robertson said.

In other business:

•According to Commission Clerk Kim Keller, Sheriff Mike Simpson asked for a resolution to dispose of equipment which is no longer needed. However, it is the typical process to place those items on GovDeals Inc. for auction first. Commissioner Rodney Creech recommending looking at the price similar auction items had sold for to see if it is “worth their time.”

He also recommended placing the items as a single lot instead of individually.

Keller thought some people might be interested in singular items, because of the parts. She thought they could do several different lots based on interest.

“Our policy is we at least try one time to get rid of it, then after that it can be gotten rid of,” Commissioner Day said. “All you have to do is take pictures and then list it.”

Day added, they should check into it and see if they can auction the items before disposing of them.

•Both a photographer and DJ have been located for the Preble County Commissioners’ Ball at no cost to the county.

•Ted Dennis interviewed with the board to serve on the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

•Jerry Wick spoke again regarding his concerns with Sewer District Six (SD6). Wick covered a variety of topics including Ohio Revised Code, the responsibilities of County Commissioners, the trailer park in Glenwood, the Preble County Health Department, Ohio EPA, and more.

The commissioners:

•Approved a resolution authorizing payment to Sheriff ($1,480, $1644, $8,266.60), Juvenile/Probate Tech Grant ($29,842), and Municipal Court ($2,164.49).

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing five 2020 Copier Maintenance agreements with Loudy Office Machines for EMA ($343.64), Data Processing ($477.42), REA ($1,676.96, $2,240.43), and CSEA ($244.64).

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing an amendment to the Child Placement agreement with Seeds 4 Life, Inc. to extend an additional year ($50,000), Children Services.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Personal Services agreement with Ali Bailey ($3,200) Land Use Management.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the annual admin agreement with Preble County EMA, $12,000, LEPC.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the TANF Summer Youth Program Subgrant agreement with JobWorks, Inc., $15,000, Job and Family Services.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH