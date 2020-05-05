Church briefs

Visitation Church community dinners and events

Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly community dinner on the following Thursdays in 2020: May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall. Attendees should enter at the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall, is handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-3380.