News briefs

City of Eaton Memorial Day Ceremony canceled

The annual City of Eaton Memorial Day celebration, planned for Monday, May 25, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Eaton financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Rockin’ Robins – Earthworm Detectives

Preble County Park District (PCPD) will be hosting Rockin’ Robins — Earthworm Detectives on Saturday, May 9, from 1-3 p.m. at Garber Nature Center. Learn more about robins, recognizing their calls, finding worms, making a booklet about robins, and event take home a Rockin’ Robin. For more information email events@preblecountyparkdistrict.org or visit www.preblecountyparkdistrict.org.

Hydrant flushing scheduled

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows the division to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing hot water heaters at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in homes. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Eaton Public Works Division at 937-456-7157.

PCRTA meeting canceled

The next meeting of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association (PCRTA) is scheduled for June 9. Details will be announced at a later date.

Dixon Alumni event canceled

Organizers have decided to cancel the 104th Annual Dixon-Israel Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, June 13. In light of the virus and subsequent safety recommendations pertaining to mass gatherings and safe social distancing, organizers said in a notice, “health and safety was the highest consideration.” “We look forward to seeing all of you next year on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at which time both this year’s and next year’s honored classes will be recognized. We pray you will continue to maintain your health and safety,” the notice stated.