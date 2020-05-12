County auditor presents April finanical report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright presented her update for the month of April during the Preble County Commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, May 6.

According to Wright, during April, the county’s General Fund receipts totaled $906,169.83. Sales tax revenue for April totaled $454,099.34 from February sales. Local taxation came in at $215,579.45, charges for services at $127,595.63, interest at $48,846.20, and fines and forfeitures at $4097.35, she reported.

“The next Casino Tax will be posted in May 2020 because it is coming in late, but I have pulled the total off the website- and it is: $118,683.48,” Wright said.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $8,523.90 and there were no expenditures for the month, she reported.

On the expenditures side, in April General Fund disbursements totaled $946,682.84, according to Wright. Salaries, P.E.R.S. and Medicare disbursements for April were $475,524.23.

Transfers for the month totaled $88,224, according to Wright: $88,000.00 to Soil & Water and $224 to TASC.

Total expenditures ($946,682.84) included: supplies ($30,277.11), health insurance ($91,996.38), contract services ($217,237.79), utilities ($15,887.48) and training/travel, advertising/printing and other expenses ($13,234.51.)

The General Fund began 2020 with a cash balance of $6,038,379.76 and ended the month of April with $7,147,904.51, Wright said.

Compared to 2019, General Fund receipts for April 2020 were down by ($30,943.49), sales tax was up by ($28,635.67), total charges for services was up by ($48,405.82), and interest was up by ($5,835.66.)

According to Wright, one reason for reflecting revenue down would be “that the casino tax is late.”

Expenditures for April were less than what they were in 2019, down $11,061.21, according to Wright’s report. Supplies were down by $7,098.33, contracted services were up by $32,203.17, other expenses were down by $6,895.93, and equipment was down by $14,943.29, Wright reported.

In other business, commissioners:

• Met with Sheriff Mike Simpson and Brett Geary in executive session to discuss the union agreement.

• Met with Bob Baker to discuss maintenance issues.

• Opened bids and forwarded them to County Engineer Kyle Cross for review. Commissioners received two bids for a raised pavement marking project ($48,610 and $41,317) and received one bid for the Christman Bridge Repair ($113,700).

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

