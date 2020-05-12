News briefs

Upcoming road closure

Beginning Monday, May 18, State Line Road will be closed between Dixon Road and Concord Road for approximately 5 weeks for a full bridge replacement. This closure is specifically between Mailbox No. 1354 and No. 7096. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, call 937-456-4600.

Social distancing drive-thru zoo planned

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced last week, Safari Junction’s mobile zoo in coordination with the Preble County District Library and with the help of the City of Eaton, will hold a “Social Distancing Drive-Thru Zoo” event on Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fort St. Clair park in Eaton weather permitting. All visitors must remain in their vehicles. This is a free event, but donations will be accepted. In the event inclement weather prohibits the drive-thru activity, a rain date of Sunday, May 24, has been selected.

BOE meeting set

The Preble County Board of Elections will reconvene the 2020 Primary Election regular business meeting on Wednesday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. to begin the Official Canvass and will conclude the Official Canvass on Tuesday, May 19, at 1:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Hydrant flushing scheduled

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows the division to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing hot water heaters at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in homes. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Eaton Public Works Division at 937-456-7157.

City of Eaton Memorial Day Ceremony canceled

The annual City of Eaton Memorial Day celebration, planned for Monday, May 25, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Alumni celebration cancellation

Due to the current health, travel and social gathering restrictions, the Camden-Shawnee/Preble Shawnee Alumni Banquet will not be held this year in June. Organizers announced they will celebrate all special years when they meet again in 2021.

PCRTA meeting canceled

PCRTA President Harold Niehaus has announced with regret the cancelation of the previously scheduled June 9 PCRTA meeting. The next planned meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8. Details will be announced at a later date.

Dixon Alumni event canceled

Organizers have decided to cancel the 104th Annual Dixon-Israel Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, June 13. In light of the virus and subsequent safety recommendations pertaining to mass gatherings and safe social distancing, organizers said in a notice, “health and safety was the highest consideration.” “We look forward to seeing all of you next year on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at which time both this year’s and next year’s honored classes will be recognized. We pray you will continue to maintain your health and safety,” the notice stated.