COVID-19 update: Pandemic EBT, additional services to reopen

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, on Tuesday provided the following COVID-19 updates.

Pandemic EBT plan

Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (OJFS) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture for its Pandemic EBT plan. The Pandemic EBT program was included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The approval will allow OJFS to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students across Ohio who relied on free or reduced-price meal programs when school was in session to have access to a hot, nutritious meal. The benefits will be mailed directly to students, and families do not need to apply to be eligible.

Families will receive approximately $300 to purchase healthy and nutritious foods to feed their children. These benefits amount to more than $250 million that will go to our grocery stores and other eligible retailers.

Massage therapy, acupuncture, cosmetic therapy

Lt. Governor Husted announced that sectors licensed by the State Medical Board of Ohio, including massage therapy, acupuncture, cosmetic therapy would be permitted to reopen on May 15 with the implementation of proper safety measures.

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, the State Medical Board of Ohio worked with members of Governor DeWine’s Personal Services Advisory Group and the Ohio Department of Health to create a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for these service providers to follow. The full list of mandatory and recommended best practices can be found at coronaviurs.ohio.gov.

Tattoo and body piercing services

Tattoo and body piercing services were also permitted to reopen on May 15 with the implementation of proper safety measures.

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Personal Services Advisory Group created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for these service providers to follow. The full list of mandatory and recommended best practices can be found at coronaviurs.ohio.gov.

Current Ohio data

As of Tuesday, there were 25,721 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,483 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,539 people have been hospitalized, including 1,248 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.