Over 400 families receive food

Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with the Army National Guard and Ohio Reserves, hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Eaton High School on Saturday, May 9. More than 350 cars, serving over 400 families drove through during the two-hour time slot. All Preble County residents in need of food were welcome to attend this event and receive food. For this event, no preregistration was needed and income requirements have temporarily been waived. Another food drive-thru, coordinated by The Foodbank, is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., also at Eaton High School. Volunteers are being sought to help. Volunteers must be 16 years old or over, and should bring gloves and masks if they have them. For more information about volunteering contact, Alexa Joyce at 937-456-7174.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food9.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food10.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food11.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food12.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food13.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food14.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/05/web1_food15.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald