Ohioans Protecting Ohioans ‘Urgent Health Advisory’ issued

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine this week released details of the new “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Urgent Health Advisory” which replaces the Stay Safe Ohio order that was issued by the Ohio Department of Health on April 30.

“Ohioans take care of Ohioans because that is at the core of who we are, and that is how we are going to save our economy,” said Governor DeWine. “What this comes down to now is that each of us has a responsibility to each other to slow the spread. No other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving lives.”

The health order replaces language requiring Ohioans to stay at home with limited exceptions with language that strongly recommends that citizens, especially those who are high-risk, stay at home as much as possible. The order does not change the mass gathering restrictions, which remain at a 10-person limit.

The new health advisory also lifts overall travel restrictions and the requirement to quarantine if someone travels to or returns to Ohio. Unnecessary travel within or outside of Ohio is not encouraged.

In addition, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not recovered, those who are presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, and those who are exhibiting the symptoms identified in the screening guidance available from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health, remain prohibited from entering the state of Ohio unless they are doing so under medical orders for purposes of medical care, are being transported by emergency medical services EMS, are driving or being driven directly to a medical provider for the purposes of initial care, or are a permanent resident of Ohio.

Ohio BWC to provide face coverings to employers

Governor DeWine also announced the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) will begin distributing at least two million non-medical-grade face coverings to Ohio employers who are covered by BWC.

Public and private employers that participate in the State Insurance Fund will receive a package from BWC containing at least 50 face coverings. These packages will be shipped in batches beginning tomorrow.

The masks, which are intended to support and enhance any workforce safety and health efforts businesses already have in place, are funded through BWC’s existing budget and will not impact any premiums.

CURRENT OHIO DATA: As of Wednesday, May 20, there are are 29,436 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,781 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 5,198 people have been hospitalized, including 1,369 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.