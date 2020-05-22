Culvert replacement to begin on Ohio 503 in June

PREBLE COUNTY — Construction is scheduled to begin on Ohio 503 next month, as contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation undertake a culvert replacement project at the route’s 24.95-mile marker.

Beginning Monday, June 8, crews from Brumbaugh Construction Inc. will close Ohio 503 immediately south of the Darke County line to begin construction, which also includes replacing the headwall, regrading the slopes, installing guardrail and repairing the pavement.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. and remain in place through June 29. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 40, U.S. 127 and Ohio 722 in Darke County.

The contractors will also be replacing a second culvert on Ohio 726, between County Road 12 (Shurley Road) and Township Road 128 (Crubaugh/Wear Miller Road); however, the schedule for this phase of the project has yet to be outlined.

Brumbaugh Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $334,527 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31.

Crews from ODOT’s Preble County Highway Maintenance Facility will undertake a culvert replacement project on Ohio 726 early next month, requiring a five-day closure of the route.

Beginning Monday, June 1, Ohio 726 will be closed between Township Road 117 (Whitewater Eldorado/Holtzmiller Road) and the Darke County line for crews to replace a culvert at the 9.76-mile marker.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. and remain in place until 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, or until all work is completed. While the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 40, U.S. 127 and Ohio 722 in Darke County.