News briefs

ECS Summer Food Service Programs

Information regarding Eaton Community School District Summer Food Programs can be found by visiting the Ohio Department of Education website at: http://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Student-Supports/Food-and-Nutrition/Summer-Food-Service-Program Look for Summer Food Service Program. Click on the “Clickable Map” to see area sponsors of summer food service programs in the state. Additional information is also available by contacting the Ohio Department of Education, Office for Child Nutrition, 25 South Front Street; Mail Stop: 303, Columbus, OH 43215-4183, calling 614-466-2945 or toll-free: 800-808-MEAL (6325); Richard Watson, 614-466-3106 or e-mail: Richard.Watson@education.ohio.gov or Adam Jackson, 614-995-0153, e-mail: Adam.Jackson@education.ohio.gov or call 1-866-3 HUNGRY.

NT summer schedule released

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: district office hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31.

National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 3- June 19. The ES and MS office will be closed from June 18 until July 31.

National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31.

Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 x 1106.

TCN summer schedule

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 30, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of June 29. The week of June 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and will be closed on Friday due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 3. For additional information, call the district office at 937-962-2671.

ECS kindergarten registration

Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Eaton, has opened its online kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be five years of age prior to Aug. 1, in order to enroll. Parents can access the online kindergarten registration portal, Final Forms, by visiting www.eatoncommunityschools.org and choosing the New Student Registration link under Quick Links on the district home page.

Upcoming road closure

Beginning Monday, May 18, State Line Road is closed between Dixon Road and Concord Road for approximately 5 weeks for a full bridge replacement. This closure is specifically between Mailbox No. 1354 and No. 7096. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, call 937-456-4600.

Alumni celebration cancelation

Due to the current health, travel and social gathering restrictions, the Camden-Shawnee/Preble Shawnee Alumni Banquet will not be held this year in June. Organizers announced they will celebrate all special years when they meet again in 2021.

PCRTA meeting canceled

PCRTA President Harold Niehaus has announced with regret the cancelation of the previously scheduled June 9 PCRTA meeting. The next planned meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8. Details will be announced at a later date.

Dixon Alumni event canceled

Organizers have decided to cancel the 104th Annual Dixon-Israel Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, June 13. In light of the virus and subsequent safety recommendations pertaining to mass gatherings and safe social distancing, organizers said in a notice, “health and safety was the highest consideration.” “We look forward to seeing all of you next year on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at which time both this year’s and next year’s honored classes will be recognized. We pray you will continue to maintain your health and safety,” the notice stated.