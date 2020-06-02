Preble County Conservation Day Camp registrations beginning

EATON — Attention all Preble County 2nd through 5th grade students: want plans this summer and not sure what to do? Come jointhe Preble County Soil and Water District staff outdoors at the annual Conservation Day Camp.

June 23- 25, PSWCD is hosting an outdoor day camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. That’s three full days of outdoor exploration and learning about the environment.

Activities include arts and crafts, nature hikes, creeking, and more. Participants will experience all of the fun the outdoors has to provide, while learning about soil, water, wildlife, and team building.

Parents and guardians can rest assured, the health and safety of campers has always been and still is the main concern. Space is limited. Registrations are due by June 12 or whenever camp is full.

Registration brochures can be downloaded from the PSWCD website at www.prebleswcd.org.

For more details and information, call the office at 937-456-5159 and speak with Kate Sills.

Special thanks to Henny Penny, Butler Rural Electric Coop, and Wildcat Sports and Graphics for sponsoring this event.