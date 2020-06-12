Ohio 503 culvert replacement scheduled this month

PREBLE COUNTY – Crews from ODOT’s Preble County Highway Maintenance Facility will undertake a culvert replacement project on Ohio 503 later this month, requiring a 12 day closure of the route.

Weather permitting, Ohio 503 will be closed 0.8 miles south of Sonora Road, June 15-26, for crews to replace a deteriorated pipe at the 22.27 mile marker.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, June 15, and it will remain in place until 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, or until all work is completed. While the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 40 and U.S. 127.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com