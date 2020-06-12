News briefs

PSCWD meeting set

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting its next monthly board meeting on Wednesday, June 17, at 7 a.m, with the option to attend via Zoom Video Conferencing. Due to public health concerns, our offices are closed to the public. Contact the PSWCD office to obtain the information needed to join this meeting, and any questions you may have, by calling 937-456-5159 or emailing Kate at katesills@prebleswcd.org.

PCBOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

NT summer schedule released

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: district office hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31. National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through June 19. The ES and MS office will be closed from June 18 until July 31. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 x 1106.

TCN summer schedule

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 30, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of June 29. The week of June 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and will be closed on Friday due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 3. For additional information, call the district office at 937-962-2671.

ECS kindergarten registration

Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Eaton, has opened its online kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be five years of age prior to Aug. 1, in order to enroll. Parents can access the online kindergarten registration portal, Final Forms, by visiting www.eatoncommunityschools.org and choosing the New Student Registration link under Quick Links on the district home page.