PC Genealogy Room now offering curbside services, research/records requests, more

EATON — The Preble County Genealogy Room will now be offering curbside services during their regular hours of Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call the PC Room ahead of time at 937-456-4970 or email pcroom@preblelibrary.org with any research, records, or copy requests. Once you arrive, park in front of the building in the labeled curbside parking spot and call the admin office at 937-456-4250 and tell the operator you are picking up materials from the Preble County Room.

See below for a list of curbside services offered by the Preble County Room:

•Research requests for birth, death, marriage, cemetery, obituary, and census records

•Records requests for family history, local history, court documents, and local military records

•Printed color copies (15 cents per page)

•Access to forms such as pedigree charts, family group sheets, records checklists for family research, and more

•Printed list of online resources you can use from home