Eaton’s Gaydosh-Bruce awarded PC Chamber Scholarship

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce offers a $1,000 scholarship each year to a student who has shown success and leadership in his or her academic and community endeavors. This year’s recipient is Isabella Gaydosh-Bruce from Eaton High School.

Gaydosh-Bruce was selected from over 50 applicants from across Preble County’s five school districts.

An in-person presentation of the award was not possible due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“With over 50 applications to review and rank, it was a difficult job of selecting a recipient this year, but Isabella’s application stood out,” Preble County Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “This year’s graduates have dealt with an extraordinary, unprecedented ending to their senior year, one I’m sure they will bounce back from to become even more successful as they move forward. We congratulate Isabella and all her fellow 2020 graduates from all five of Preble County’s school districts and wish them continued success, whether at a college or trade school, or out in the workforce.”

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Classic Golf Outing supports this scholarship as well other scholarships for Ohio Business Week students.

