News briefs

Volunteers sought

Shared Harvest is seeking volunteers for their monthly food distributions. Volunteers are invited to help fight hunger and the growing need in the community by ensuring food is being distributed to those in need by serving as a volunteer for Shared Harvest Foodbank’s drive-thru event. Volunteers will help in the loading of awaiting cars and inputting client information. Products volunteers help load range from canned goods and produce to dairy and frozen foods. The event occurs on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until food is gone. The distribution will take place at Eaton High School at 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. Sign up online at: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=gwkztlxab&oeidk=a07eh5fjyfx15de87d0.

Upcoming road closure

Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road between boxes 9674 and 9400, beginning at State Line Road and ending at Westville Road will be closed for approximately 5 days, Monday-Friday, July 6-10, for a bridge/culvert replacement. No traffic will permitted.

NT summer schedule released

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: district office hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31. National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through June 19. The ES and MS office will be closed from June 18 until July 31. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 3, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 x 1106.

TCN summer schedule

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 30, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of June 29. The week of June 29, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and will be closed on Friday due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 3. For additional information, call the district office at 937-962-2671.

ECS kindergarten registration

Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Eaton, has opened its online kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year. Children must be five years of age prior to Aug. 1, in order to enroll. Parents can access the online kindergarten registration portal, Final Forms, by visiting www.eatoncommunityschools.org and choosing the New Student Registration link under Quick Links on the district home page.