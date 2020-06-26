Food distribution held

EATON — The Dayton Foodbank hosted a mass food distribution for Preble County on Friday, June 19.

This distribution, sponsored by CareSource and supported by Henny Penny, was held at Eaton High School.

Families were asked to show up with empty trunks, so volunteers and workers could safely place food directly in the vehicles. The National Guard was on hand to help with the line.

According to The Foodbank Inc. officials, 547 families received food during the distribution.

The agency posted a special “shout out to Eaton PD for traffic help and Eaton HS for use of their lot,” on Facebook later Friday afternoon.

Another agency, Shared Harvest, will be hosting a food distribution the second Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until all the food is gone. Those distributions will also take place at Eaton High School, 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The next Shared Harvest distribution will take place on Saturday, July 11.

Over 500 families receive food

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH.

