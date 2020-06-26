I-70 rest area reopened

PREBLE COUNTY — As part of a major rehabilitation project on Interstate 70 in Preble County, work has been completed at the I-70 eastbound rest area, and the facility is now open to motorists.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are resurfacing and repairing pavement on I-70 from the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. The project also includes rehabilitating and repairing bridges within the work limits, as well as paving work in the rest area and weigh station.

With pavement work wrapping up last week and striping at the rest area completed over the weekend, restrictions on I-70 and the closure of the facility were lifted this morning.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for approximately $29.8 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

For additional information regarding lane restrictions for these projects, as well as ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, visit www.OHGO.com.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra16.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra15.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Ohio Department of Transportation officials reported last week, work has been completed at the I-70 eastbound rest area, and the facility is now open to motorists. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra14.jpg Ohio Department of Transportation officials reported last week, work has been completed at the I-70 eastbound rest area, and the facility is now open to motorists. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra13.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra12.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra11.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra10.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra9.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra8.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra7.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra6.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/06/web1_ra1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald