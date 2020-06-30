Student notes

Nathan Osborn

FINDLAY — Nathan Osborn, of Eaton recently participated in the University of Findlay’s annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Osborn was named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310-Freshman.

Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.

Miami University President’s List

OXFORD, — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named included: Tristen Withrow of Camden, Logan Unger of Eaton, Katie Bassler of Camden, Laurie Sampson of Camden, Kirsten Keener of West Alexandria, Kyra Wells of Eaton, Allison Rapier of Eaton, Megan Lipps of Eaton, Madi Blair of West Alexandria, Nina Albinus of Eaton, Haley Hubbard of New Paris, Jessica Spitler of Eaton, Jessica Chappell of Camden and Phoebe Campbell of Lewisburg.

Miami University Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named included: CJ Wing of West Manchester, Cody Frizzell of Eaton, Courtney Giffen of Camden, Hannah Keller of Eaton, Justin Robertson of Eaton, Samia Tarkany of Eaton, Emma Toschlog of New Paris, Branden Varner of Lewisburg, Blake Faulkner of Camden, Eli Moreland of Camden, Nathan Oney of Camden, Grant Sullender of Eaton, Dalton Eversole of Eaton, Angela Favorite of Eaton, Grace Cox of Lewisburg, Madison Cox of Lewisburg, Dustin Downs of Camden, Brennan Fogle of Eaton, Kira Duncan of Eaton, Chase McCampbell of Camden, Brittany Stover of Camden, Jakob Tipton of Camden, Ben Bassler of Camden, Rachel Duncan of Eaton, Tess Flynn of Eaton, Jessie Horn of Camden and Eliza Johnson of Camden.

Cedarville University Spring Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named included Lorin Barnes of Lewisburg and Richard Feustel of Lewisburg.

Ella Back

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean’s List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students named included Ella Back of Eaton.

Lydia Hanson

WHEATON, ILLINOIS — Wheaton College student Lydia Hanson of Eaton, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Mackenzie Newman

PEORIA, ILLINOIS — Mackenzie Newman from Eaton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, while majoring in Marketing Social Media Marketing, from Bradley University in May. Newman was among more than 900 students who received degrees.

UF Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students included: Nathan Osborn, Eaton, Caroline Vonderhaar, Camden and Kaylee Wheat, Brookville.