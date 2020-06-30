PCHS names new directors

EATON — On Wednesday, July 1, the new directors of the Preble County Historical Society will take the lead.

The PCHS board of directors announced recently it has hired two new directors, each specializing in different areas to run the organization.

Lisa White of Eaton was named the new Director of Business and Marketing, and Alyssa Stark of Dayton was named the Director of History and Education. Both ladies bring a lot to the table, according to PCHS board members.

“Both have lengthy backgrounds with their specific titles and are ready to hit the ground running. After many meetings, some training and brainstorming sessions, Lisa and Alyssa are ready to bring new life to the Historical Society. They plan on bringing new ideas, events, educational opportunities, members only private events, new exhibits, new experiences as well as bringing back past events with a new twist,” PCHS officials said in a press release.

“The historical society is now, and will forever be, a place the entire family can enjoy. You can come for a picnic or even hike one of our three beautiful trails,” White said.

The Swartsel Farm will reopen for exhibit hours on Monday, July 6. New hours are listed on the PCHS website at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

Follow PCHS on Facebook or Instagram for future events.

