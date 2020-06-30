PC Chamber Classic prep under way

EATON — The 2020 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Golf Outing will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

Due to the COVID-19 sector specific guidelines for golf, this year’s outing will be operating under several modifications with chamber members’ and participants’ safety in mind. The day will still include lunch and beverages, door prizes, specialty holes, goodie bags and a great day of golf — only in a socially distanced, touch-free as possible, and safe manner, according to organizers. There will be no shotgun start — all teams’ tee times (beginning at 8 a.m.) will be assigned.

Space is limited to the first 36 teams. Sign up a team, view safety-related information and modifications, and/or register for a sponsorship at www.preblecountyohio.com/chamber-classic.

“We at the chamber know many of our members and other area businesses have been greatly challenged financially,” PC Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins said in a press releease. “If your business has been able to successfully weather the storm and you would like to support a fellow small business member with a hole sponsorship as a gesture of support, please contact us and let us know.”

For additional information contact the Chamber office at 937-456-4949 or email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Watch for additional details as the outing grows nearer.