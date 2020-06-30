West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kim Johnson, Emmett Byrd, Nancy Rosella’s, Jessica Willis, Madison Linder, Nathan Holthus, Dave Eury, Landon Bailey, Presley Holthaus, Michael Meyers, Carter Haines, Brynlee Unger, Logan Mershon, Laura Unger, Dee Mattis, Jennifer Harris, Steve Snyder, Tonna Miller, Sean Maggard, Toni Shafer, in memory of Mary Maxson.

Anniversaries this week: Ralf and Cary Cooper Mohr, Jim and Julia Jones, Lance and Jandee Mowell, Matthew and Kathleen King, Jack and Diane Walker.

July 4 Party in the Park

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the Annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on July 4, from 1-7 p.m. The fireworks display will take place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Twin Valley South School grounds. There will be no vendors or restrooms available at the school. Masks are not required but are recommended. Anyone who is currently sick or has recently been sick, or has been around someone who has been sick is asked to please not attend for the safety of all. Please practice safe social distancing of 6 feet. There will be no entrance to the Twin Valley South Schools before 8:30 p.m. Parking spots are for vehicles only, but you are welcome to watch from inside your car. Otherwise please watch from the practice field area in small groups that are six feet apart. Please no pets. The WA Police Association will be raffling off chances to throw a pie in the face of Chief Tony Gasper, Assistant Chief Michael McDonald and Officer Dororthy Stringer.

The Car Show will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. We will have prizes for the top five cars, top three trucks, top three motorcycles and top three tractors as well as a Best of Show. We are accepting craft and baked-good vendors at $10 per booth, and food concession vendors for $25. All vendors must follow COVID 19 restrictions including but not limited to being able to wipe down high touch surfaces frequently, have no self-serve areas, and all condiments must be individually packaged. It is the responsibility of all vendors to make sure they have all needed licenses and permits on hand. We hope to make this a great event for everyone.

July WACOCA Community Service

The annual Fourth of July Community Church Service will be held at 10 a.m., July 5 in Peace Park. Folding chairs will be available but feel free to bring your own chairs.

Balloon Launch Memorial

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H group will hold a balloon launch Monday, July 6, to honor the memory of Helen Voge and her many years of dedication to the youth of this county and 4-H programs. This will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot. All are welcome to attend.

Baked Steak Carryout Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is taking orders for baked steak dinners Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. Pick up your dinners at the West Alexandria Firehouse, 25 E. Dayton St. Orders consisting of baked steak with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce and roll will be brought to your car. Drop off orders to The Pin Up Shoppe at 50 W. Second Street, or phone orders to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 by July 8 to ensure you get a dinner. Proceeds will help supply fireworks for the July 4 Party in the Park and cover supplies and new gifts for children at Santa Villa.

Salem Lutheran Church

We have returned to worship and are offering two Sunday morning services allowing for social distancing of up to 50 in attendance; one at 8 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. as well as one evening service at 5 p.m. in the chapel. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but will not be required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the west side handicapped door, and the west and middle doors to the sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study began meeting on June 10 and will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the church library.

June special offering has been designated for the NALC Disaster Relief-Corona Virus Pandemic.