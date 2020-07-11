Culvert rehab project begins on U.S. 35

PREBLE COUNTY — As part of a countywide culvert rehabilitation project in Preble County, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin operations on U.S. 35 early next month.

On Monday, July 6, construction was set to begin on U.S. 35 to replace a culvert at the route’s intersection with County Road 16 (Crawfordsville Campbellstown Road), and both routes will be closed at their junction.

The closure will be for up to 21 days, and while the intersection is closed, U.S. 35 traffic will be detoured via Ohio 320, U.S. 40 and U.S. 127. Crawfordsville-Campbellstown Road traffic will be detoured by way of Oxford Gettysburg Road, Washington Jackson Road and Toby Road.

A contract was awarded to Eclipse Company in the fall of 2019 for approximately $507,000 to repair or replace culverts on U.S. 35, Ohio 177 and I-70. Although construction has been completed on I-70 and Ohio 177, all work associated with the U.S. 35 project is scheduled to be completed in late August.