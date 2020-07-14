West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Roger Owens, Diane Day, Donna Nelson, Marti Landis, Kelsie Shafer, Teresa Marcum Thomas, Alyssa Cialkowsky, Amber Staker, Mike Green, Jo Anna Leis, Elliot Papczun, Logan Ulrich, Jake Sarver, Keegan Holthaus, Dave Weber, Dalton Wiegand, Jacob Wells, Shelley Spitler, Bill Voge, Cody McKee, in memory of Joe Harry.

Anniversaries this week: Paul and Rhonda Wright, Rod and Tami Good, Scott and Trisha Arndts, Josh and Traci Sagester, in memory of Harold and Mary Maxson.

WA Library Summer Reading Craft Curbside Pickup

Our next Monday Craft Curbside Pickup will be July 20 from noon-6 p.m. at 16 N. Main Street. Each Monday during summer reading we have a variety of crafts and craft supplies for you to use your imagination and create your own story. Each bag has a variety of miscellaneous craft supplies. It is your mission to come up with a craft, story, poem, or anything you can imagine to make with these items! Feel free to share them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages @PrebleLibrary.

When you call for your curbside pickup let us know how many craft bags you need. Call 937-533-4095.

July Fourth Celebration Appreciation

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee would like to thank everyone for helping make our July event very successful. We would like to thank our fire, EMS and police department for helping keep everyone safe and for helping organize and set up the event. Thank you to our Village Administrator and our maintenance department for all of your hard work to get Peace Park and the school ready for this event.

Thank you to our vendors and car show entries. We know it was super hot but we appreciate that you attended and helped make our event memorable. Thank you to the Village of West Alexandria and Twin Valley South School for allowing us to use Peace Park and the school property for our event. Thank you to our mayor and village council in helping make sure we were following all COVID-19 restrictions.

Thank you to Derrick Meyers for providing music and turning out the lights during the fireworks. We got lots of compliments on both. Thank you to everyone who maintained social distancing protocols throughout the day especially while watching the fireworks. Thank you to all our family and friends who helped us throughout the year and with this event. Thank you to everyone who helped us raise funds for this event by supporting our fundraisers, and for generous donations. Without donations and fundraisers we could not provide fireworks each year.

Anyone who may wish to make a donation can do so by contacting any West Alexandria Celebration Committee member in person or on Facebook. We also have an account at Twin Valley Bank.

Thank you to Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club and others who volunteered to clean up after this event.

If anyone has been left out, please know it is due to exhaustion and not because you are not greatly appreciated. We can not have events like this without support and help from everyone.

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 6-8, in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale. We will have Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days during Oktoberfest week, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 8-10 as well.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com

Salem Lutheran Church

We have returned to worship and are offering two Sunday morning services allowing for social distancing of up to 50 in attendance; one at 8 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m. as well as one evening service at 5 p.m. in the chapel. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but will not be required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance. Entrance to the building will be limited to the west side handicapped door, and the west and middle doors to the sanctuary. All other doors will remain locked. Downstairs and upstairs areas will be off limits at this time.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study will run through the summer on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church lounge or via Zoom.

High School Ministry meets at the parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible Study will meet Saturday, July 18 in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the church library.

July Special Offering will go to Birthright of Eaton.

To publish any West Alexandria village, family, club, organization, or church news or events, contact Mary Lunsford at meeerylou@yahoo.com.