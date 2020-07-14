TVS grad receives APS certification

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South High School Class of 2020 graduate Preston Glander has earned an Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification from the Ohio AgriBusiness Association.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association provides an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that verifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and production systems.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in a career­-technical agricultural program and complete four of the following courses, where they are engaged in learning and applying technical skills in foundational agricultural concepts: Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources, Agronomic Systems, Animal & Plant Science, Business Management for Agricultural & Environmental Systems, Environmental Science for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Global Economics & Marketing of Food, Greenhouse and Nursery Management, Livestock Selection, Nutrition & Management, Mechanical Principles and Science and Technology of Food.

As one of the four required courses, students must complete either Business Management for Agricultural & Environmental Systems or Global Economics & Marketing of Food. These upper­-level courses test students’ knowledge of global agriculture marketing and business principles applied in agribusiness.

Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) ­ — a student project that involves real world agricultural activities done by students outside of the planned classroom and laboratory time are also integral in attaining the OABA credential.

To be considered, a student’s SAE must be an entrepreneurial, placement, or research-­driven project pertaining to the agriculture industry. The student must document at least 500 hours of work on their project(s) and identify the Ohio Agricultural & Environmental Systems Career Field Technical Content Standards achieved through their SAE.

“We congratulate Preston for achieving this credential and wish him much success as he attends Ivy Tech Community College in Richmond this fall majoring in Agriculture,” Advisor Alison Derringer said.