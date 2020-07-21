COVID-19 pop-up testing offered in Eaton

EATON — State health officials will offer pop-up testing for COVID-19 in Eaton this week in partnership with the Preble County Public Health Department.

Free drive-up testing will be held Thursday, July 23, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Eaton High School, 600 Hillcrest Drive.

No appointment or doctor recommendations are needed.

According to Preble County Public Health, as of Monday, July 20, there had been 109 confirmed (84) and probable (24) cases of COVID-19 reported within in the county, with 74 reported as having recovered. There were 34 active cases. There remained one reported COVID-19-related death.

The median age is 43-years old, with ages ranging from less than a year-old to 89-years old. Females make up 56 percent of the cases.

Preble County is currently in Level 2 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meeting three of the seven indicators. Currently, the county meets Indicator 1, new cases per capita; Indicator 3, proportion of cases not congregate cases; and Indicator 5, sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-19 symptoms.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

