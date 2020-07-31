Teams sought PC Chamber Classic

EATON — The 2020 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Golf Outing will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

“Fortunately, golf is an outdoor activity which has been easily modified to be done safely per health and safety guidelines during the pandemic,” Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “We hope this gives some people a chance to get at least one golf outing in their summer schedule.”

Due to the COVID-19 sector-specific guidelines for golf, this year’s outing will be operating under several modifications with chamber members’ and participants’ safety in mind. The day will still include lunch and beverages, door prizes, specialty holes, goodie bags and a great day of golf — only in a socially distanced, touch-free as possible, and safe manner, according to organizers. After some recent updates to regulations announced by the course, an 8 a.m. shotgun start will now be observed.

Sign up a team, view safety-related information and modifications, and/or register for a hole sponsorship at www.preblecountyohio.com/chamber-classic.

For additional information contact the Chamber office at 937-456-4949 or email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com.