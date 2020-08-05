Drug investigations lead to three arrests

CAMDEN — A lengthy investigation ended with the arrest of three Preble County residents on drug charges last week.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office conducted a several month-long drug investigation after receiving complaints and tips regarding suspected drug trafficking in the 8000 block of Gratis-Jacksonburg Road.

“Investigators conducted a controlled narcotic purchase from suspects at the location, which is a pond on several acres where camping was being permitted,” Simpson reported in a press release.

“On July 28, investigators executed a search warrant at a camping trailer on the property,” he continued. “Deputies located more than one ounce of suspected methamphetamine and several grams of suspected Fentanyl. Deputies also located evidence consistent with drug trafficking activities. Deputies seized approximately $3,925. in cash.”

Three adults were arrested and were formally charged with the following crimes in Eaton Municipal Court on Thursday, July 30:

Samantha Tipton, 27, of Camden was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Nathan Powers, 29, of Camden was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Erica Jones, 32, of Camden was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. There was also a warrant for her arrest on drug possession charges out from Preble County Common Pleas Court.

Tipton and Jones remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter at emowen_RH through Friday, Aug. 7.

