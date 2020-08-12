Preble County offering CARES Act housing assistance

PREBLE COUNTY — Individuals needing rent, mortgage or utility assistance due to a loss or reduction of income caused by COVID-19 can now apply for the Preble County CARES Act Housing Assistance Program.

Applications are available now at www.prebco.org or in the Preble County Commissioner’s Office and will be processed on a first come, first serve basis as long as funds are available. Individual assistance is available for up to four months of rent/mortgage/utilities, not to exceed $3,200.00 per household.

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Submit an application with required supporting documentation

• Own or rent a home which is their/my primary residence in Preble County.

• Have experienced a documentable loss or reduction in employment income after March 1, 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus that resulted in an inability to make one or more mortgage*, rent or utility payments.

• Have the ability to document proof of late/defaulted payment.

• Not have resources available (ie: Savings) to correct the default.

• Not have any household members that work for or serve in an official capacity for Preble County or any other entity associated with Preble County CARES Committee.

Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, provided funding is available. Applications can be submitted via email to caresact@prebco.org or dropped off at the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, during regular office hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Do not mail applications.)

For complete details about the Preble County CARES Act Housing Assistance Program or to receive an application, visit www.prebco.org or email caresact@prebco.org.