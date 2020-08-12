News briefs

BOE meetings

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

TVS school opening info

Twin Valley South High/Middle School offices are now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 24. Students new to the district may register now. To register new students, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school schedules will be ready for pick-up beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

PSWCD meeting

The August 2020 Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 a.m. at the office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. Note: this is a change from the regular meeting date. The meeting is open to the public. Call the office at 937-456-5159 with any questions.

Road closed

Concord Road (between boxes 8540 and 8355) is closed for 8 weeks beginning at Toney Lybrook Road and ending at Concord Fairhaven Road due to a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

ESC meeting

The August regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.