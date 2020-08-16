Memorial service to be held for Rebecca Ferguson

EATON — The Preble County Bar Association will be holding a memorial service for former Preble County Prosecutor Rebecca Ferguson on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Common Pleas Courtroom on the third floor of the Preble County Courthouse.

The Bar Association will present a memorial resolution and then will ask those attending, including those present who are not members of the bar, to share remembrances.

The public is invited. However, in order to comply with social distancing requirements, seating will be limited. Therefore, the service will be live streamed on YouTube and can be found at the following web address: https://youtu.be/2Usa3jQpGjs.

Ms. Ferguson, who died June 23, was Preble County Prosecuting Attorney from 1991 until her retirement in 2004 and had worked as an assistant prosecutor prior to that beginning with her admission to the Ohio Bar in 1975.