News briefs

TVS school opening info

Twin Valley South High/Middle School offices are now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 24. Students new to the district may register now. To register new students, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school schedules will be ready for pick-up beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

PSWCD meeting

The August 2020 Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 a.m. at the office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. Note: this is a change from the regular meeting date. The meeting is open to the public. Call the office at 937-456-5159 with any questions.

Road closed

Concord Road (between boxes 8540 and 8355) is closed for eight weeks beginning at Toney Lybrook Road and ending at Concord Fairhaven Road due to a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

ESC meeting

The August regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.