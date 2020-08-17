PCDL programs, services listed

Branches open to public

To help ensure the safety of the staff and patrons, library staff has modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Temporary change in hours and building capacities are as follows:

• Camden Branch —10 patrons at a time, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Eaton Branch —10 patrons at a time, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Eldorado Branch — five patrons at a time. Tuesday and Thursday, noon-6 p.m., Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

• New Paris Branch —five patrons at a time, Monday-Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; Friday, noon-4 p.m.

• Preble County Room —two patrons at a time (call ahead, 937-456-4970, for reservations) Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• West Alexandria Branch, five patrons at a time, Monday-Wednesday, noon-6 p.m., Friday, noon-4 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch, three patrons at a time, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

• West Manchester Branch, two patrons at a time, Monday and Wednesday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday,9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Important notes about the library’s reopening

• The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

• Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the library.

• Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

• Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for 3-4 days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

• SEO holds and deliveries are suspended until further notice.

• Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio,please bring your own headphones.

• If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

• There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. Patrons are encouraged to connect with PCDL on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

• Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

• Table space will also be limited.

• All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

• Meeting rooms will not be available.

• All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

• The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

For the comfort and safety of staff and patrons, we have put the following safety measures in place:

• All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

• All returned items are quarantined for at least 72 hours.

• Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

• Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

• Library staff will have training in new protocols before the library reopens.

• Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

• Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

• Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

• Social distancing measures have been put in place.

• A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

• Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

What we ask of those coming into the library:

• Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

• Please wear a face covering. We are not requiring patrons to wear a face covering. We will be wearing one to keep you healthy. We would appreciate it if you would do the same for library employees and your fellow patrons. If you need to have close contact with a staff member, you will be asked to wear a mask during the interaction. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

• Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

• Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curb-side pick-up and online programming will continue. Call your branch or visit our website to request items for no-contact pick-up.

Free Masks at the Library!

The Preble County District Library has put measures in place to keep you safe while you visit, and one of those is requiring our staff to wear masks when interacting with you. We ask that you do the same when you visit us at your local branch. If you don’t have a mask, we will provide a reusable one for you to keep! A huge THANK YOU goes out to the Preble Co. Emergency Management Association for the generous donation. To learn more about what we are doing to keep our patrons and staff safe, visit https://bit.ly/covidpcdl

Book A Librarian from Home – Wednesdays 1-4 p.m.

Did you just purchase a new laptop or eReader and need a quick introductory lesson? Did you recently reenter the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic and need resume assistance? Our Reference Librarian Emily can help you with your needs! Send us your question/request on Facebook or online on Wednesdays from 1-4pm: www.bit.ly/askpcdl If you send in a request outside of these hours, she will answer you as soon as possible.

Library Announces COVID-19 Archival Project

The library is happy to announce the launch of the COVID-19 Archival Project! Help us preserve and document history during these unprecedented times so that our future generations can look back and learn from our experiences.

Send in your submissions here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpcdl

Download the paper form here: https://bit.ly/COVIDprint

Share your stories, pictures, experiences, and more of life during the Coronavirus pandemic with us. Pictures of signs, inside of stores, special events, community events, and anything similar pertaining to COVID-19 and its effects in Preble County is the primary focus of this project. The archival project is not limited to just pictures; journal entries and diary entries of Preble County citizens are also a fantastic addition to our project as well as recipes, first-hand stories, screenshots of social media posts, captures of classroom work given online, daily schedules of parents working from home, or even videos or recordings of events, classes, etc. from the community that show changes in society due to the virus.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Now Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Teddy Bear Take Home – Adopt a Fuzzy Friend! (for birth-12 years, please register)

Your Preble County District Library branch has a batch of teddy bears that are looking for new homes! Check out the library Facebook page (@PrebleLibrary) on August 17th to see what the fuzzy friends have been up to while hanging out at the library!

Sign Up For A Digital Library Card! Read, Listen, Stream, and Watch Your Favorite Titles for Free!

Sign up for a temporary Digital PCDL Card to access Ohio Digital Library resources from your home! Digital cards stay active for 60 days, and can easily be converted into a regular library card later at a branch in order to check out physical materials. Sign up is free and easy at http://preblelibrary.org. How do I sign up for a digital card? Video walkthrough available here: https://bit.ly/pcdlcardsignup.

Once you’ve signed up for a temporary card, visit https://bit.ly/pcdlstreaming to download Hoopla and Libby. Hoopla allows you 15 monthly downloads to instantly read, listen, and stream movies, shows, comic books, and more. In addition, they have also released a list of bonus borrows that don’t count against your limit. Libby allows you to listen to and read books on your device. Need help with your eLessons? Access the library’s learning databases from home at http://preblelibrary.org/referencedesk

Camden Branch Events

Paper Bag Unicorn Craft [Virtual]

Imagine Your Story with Miss Toni’s paper bag unicorn! Use this lovely unicorn as a puppet, toy, or as the main character in your newest story. Printable how-to guide: https://bit.ly/0628pcdl Facebook event: https://buff.ly/3es6rXD (case-sensitive)

Ms. Toni’s Oatmeal Cookie Bar Recipe [Virtual]

Bake with Miss Toni at the Camden Branch! She has decided to share her Oatmeal Cookie Bar recipe with all of you. Give it a go yourself or have the kiddos try it out and show us the results! Printable recipe sheet (PDF download): https://bit.ly/06081pcdl Facebook event: https://bit.ly/06125pcdl

Eaton Branch Events

Titanic Puzzle Room [Virtual]

Ahoy, and welcome to the Virtual Titanic Puzzle Room! There are four challenges to solve, each of varying difficulty. If you’ve got some time and you’re looking for a brain teaser, give it a try. There are no time limits! Follow this link to start the Titanic Puzzle Room: https://bit.ly/0714pcdl

Adult Grab & Go Crafts – Aug/Sept [Virtual]

Request a craft using the online form (https://bit.ly/adultgngPCDLAugSept)! First come, first serve. Once your craft has arrived at your preferred branch, they will call you to let you know it has arrived. Your choices are; Salt Painting Kit, DIY Striped Candles, String Art Greeting Cards, and Glitter Mason Jar Vases. More info: https://bit.ly/0731pcdl

Edible Cookie Dough Recipe [Virtual]

Miss Emily has a delicious recipe for you! Have you ever wanted to eat cookie dough but decided not to because of the eggs? Now you can make your own egg-free version in just a few minutes! Recipe sheet and more info here: https://bit.ly/060510pcdl

Eldorado Branch Events

Paper Story Cube Craft for Kids [Virtual]

#ImagineYourStory with these paper story blocks! Your kiddos can decorate the blocks to make them their own and then roll the blocks to create a storyline. What’s left in between is up to you or your child’s imagination. Paper Story Cube Instructions with printable templates available for free here: https://bit.ly/0713pcdl

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl

New Paris Branch Events

Pop Tab Armor: Time to be a Warrior! [Virtual]

Outfit the noblest of knights and dames! Miss Cris will show you how to make a chainmail weave using pull tabs from soda cans. Many great things can be made with pop tabs: bracelets and jewelry, purses, curtains, lamp shades, sculpture, and fashion. Making armor fits well with our summer reading theme, also! You can save soda pop tabs, or buy them online. Follow the pictures in the printable guide. With a few simple steps, you will be well on your way to creating something amazing! Printable guide w/ pictures here: https://bit.ly/0723pcdl

July Cyber LEGO® Club – Balloon Powered Vehicle [Virtual]

Hello Builders! The July Cyber LEGO® Club challenge is to build a balloon-powered vehicle! In this construction, you will be exploring Newton’s Third Law of Motion: For every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. For more information and instructions, visit https://bit.ly/cyberlegoclubweb.

Neon Night Bowling and Ring Toss [Virtual]

Inside, outside, back yard fun, or camping, Neon Bowling is a quick and easy activity for an outdoor holiday celebration or anytime family entertainment! Just grab some recycled water bottles (we played a 6-pin game). Fill each bottle with a half an inch of tap water for stability. Printable game instruction sheet here: https://bit.ly/0626pcdl

Family Canvas Art Craft [Virtual]

Have fun making a one of a kind piece of art with Miss Lisa! Encourage your children to clean up their rooms and to make some cool art for their walls or another area of the home with this fun project for children of all ages. Download a how-to guide with pictures here: https://bit.ly/0608pcdl Facebook event: https://bit.ly/0609pcdl

West Alexandria Branch Events

Friendly Dinosaur Craft [Virtual]

Do you want to build a dino? This little dinosaur paper craft is sure to put a smile on you and your child’s face. Download a printable instruction sheet (PDF): https://bit.ly/0618pcdl Facebook event: https://bit.ly/061212pcdl

Magazine Strip Silhouette Art [Virtual]

Miss Leyna has another unique craft for you! Make a beautiful piece of wall art with some old magazines, a canvas, and some basic art supplies. The possibilities for this art style are endless and completely up to you, so show us your creations on social media by tagging @PrebleLibrary or sending us a private message! Download a printable how-to guide (PDF): https://bit.ly/0615pcdl Facebook event: https://bit.ly/061210pcdl

DIY Peanut Butter Bird Feeder [Virtual]

Make a bird feeder with items you can find in your home and a bag of birdseed. For instructions and example image, visit https://bit.ly/060513pcdl.

West Manchester Branch Events

Paper Story Cube Craft for Kids [Virtual]

#ImagineYourStory with these paper story blocks! Your kiddos can decorate the blocks to make them their own and then roll the blocks to create a storyline. What’s left in between is up to you or your child’s imagination. Paper Story Cube Instructions with printable templates available for free here: https://bit.ly/0713pcdl

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl