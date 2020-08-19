Senior Edition

Look at what is happening at the Senior Center

EATON — We are continuing to wait for Gov. DeWine to lift the order that will allow senior centers across Ohio to re-open. We do miss you and are looking forward to seeing your smiling faces eating and visiting in the diner, quilting and sewing in the craft room, playing cards in the back room, playing pool and simply being your sweet and ornery selves in our, well you know – between you and me – another senior center has yet to be voted as No. 1, so I believe it’s safe to say that we are still the No. 1 senior center in the state of Ohio. (wink wink)

We are continuing to do our best in connecting with you, considering the current parameters and regulations. As we uphold our values to serve our seniors in the county, we are delivering over 200 meals per day to seniors via our Preble Meals on Wheels Program. Our transportation is running predominantly at normal status ready to take seniors to their doctor appointments, and most anywhere else they need or choose to go.

The Decade’s Diner feels empty without the murmur of your voices as you fellowship and share stories with one another. We are serving hot nutritious meals to our home bound seniors, and by-way-of carry out. You must call ahead and place your order off of our diner menu or order the daily special. Plus, have you seen the desserts lately, YUM! We post our daily specials, almost every day on our Facebook page. I know not all of you are on Facebook, so you can give the senior center a call and ask about our menu options or pick up a menu and monthly menu so you too can stay up-to-date on the hot nutritious meals that we are offering.

We have received funding from the Ohio Department of Aging to provide meals for older adults affected by the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. Beginning Sept. 1, 2020 we will be offering breakfast to seniors who qualify for this short term restaurant program. Eligible people will pick up their meal from the senior center each day. The Staying Healthy program supports older Ohioans age 60 or older who are unable to prepare meals for themselves and lack a meal support in their home or community. If you feel you might qualify and would like a tasty breakfast of sausage, pancakes, yogurt, coffee, and other yummy options each day, give us a call at the senior center.

As for activities, boy-oh-boy, we really wish we could open our doors and have, well, normalcy. However, as we continue to say, we simply are not allowed to do that right now, and we don’t know when we can. We have our Thursday Drive Thru, where you can stay in your car and drive up to our front doors and be handed a treat! We have handed out cookies, soft pretzels, ice-cream sandwiches just to name a few. We are doing this every Thursday between 2-3 p.m., so swing by and say ‘Hi!’

We have started a couple of online classes via zoom. You can pop on your computer, punch a few buttons and there we are in class face-to-face, virtually speaking. Holly is teaching chair yoga on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. You will gain movement, increased range of motion, a better sense of balance, and maybe even a smile, or a deeper sense of relaxation. Maria, out of Lewisburg, will be teaching belly dancing classes via zoom. Stay tuned for more details on this! We are very excited to welcome Maria and move our bodies in a whole new way. All abilities are welcome to both of these classes. Call the senior center to register.

We look forward to seeing you in the ways that we can right now. As always, if you have any questions give us a call at 937-456-4947. Stay up to date with what we are doing via our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging, or our website at www.prebleseniorcenter.org. By becoming a member you can definitely be the first to know about all that we are offering you, and receive your bi-monthly newsletter.

