ODOT construction update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a weekly construction update for Preble County for the week ending Aug. 22.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

I-70 New Impacts

I-70 – Single-lane restrictions in alternating lanes in either direction at the S.R. 320 and S.R. 726 overpasses. Restrictions are anticipated to be in effect through late August.

Continuing Impacts

S.R. 320 Bridge Replacement – At the I-70 overpass, between West Eaton Road and U.S. 40. The route is closed through late November, and traffic is being detoured via U.S. 40, I-70 and U.S. 35.

S.R. 726 Bridge Replacement – At the I-70 overpass, between Orphans Road and U.S. 40. The route is closed through early December, and traffic is being detoured via U.S. 127 and U.S. 40.

S.R. 725 Culvert Replacement – Between Dillman Road and the village of Camden. The route is closed through Friday, August 14, and traffic is being detoured via S.R. 732, Camden College Corner Road and U.S. 127.

S.R. 503 Vegetation Clearing – At various locations on S.R. 503, south of Gratis. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.